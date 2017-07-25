About this product
With a reputation both dank and sweet, the legendary sativa strain Sour Diesel yields an unmistakable skunk citrus funk like no other flower out there.
Flavors Notes
Classic grape flavors characterize this scrumptiously sweet chew finished out with the thick, tasty scents of Sour Diesel.
Product Enjoyment
Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.
Serving Size: One Chew 4 g
Servings Per Package: 10
Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)
Ingredients:
Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Acai Powder, Soy Lecithin, Potato Starch, Vegetable Juice for Color (Contains Spirulina), Cannabis Extract.
About this strain
OG Sour Diesel by The Cali Connection is a riff on where Sour Diesel has been and where it is going. By combining Sour OG and Cali Connection’s East Coast Sour Diesel precursor, OG Sour Diesel adopts the historical ECSD lineage while offering a nod to the West Coast’s tradition of Kush-heavy crosses. The fuel aroma the buds emit is intense and astringent. The long-lasting cerebral effects mute stress without encumbering the body.
About this brand
