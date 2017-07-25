Live Resin Infused Strain: SOUR DIESEL



With a reputation both dank and sweet, the legendary sativa strain Sour Diesel yields an unmistakable skunk citrus funk like no other flower out there.



Flavors Notes



Classic grape flavors characterize this scrumptiously sweet chew finished out with the thick, tasty scents of Sour Diesel.



Product Enjoyment



Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.

Serving Size: One Chew 4 g

Servings Per Package: 10

Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)



Ingredients:



Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Acai Powder, Soy Lecithin, Potato Starch, Vegetable Juice for Color (Contains Spirulina), Cannabis Extract.