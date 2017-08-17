ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Sour OG
Hybrid

4.3 706 reviews

Sour OG

aka 818 Headband, Sour OG Kush

Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is a real favorite among those who love a balanced buzz. As a cross of two of the most popular and widely available strains in the world (Sour Diesel and OG Kush), Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

Effects

487 people reported 3837 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 46%
Energetic 33%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 28%
Depression 27%
Nausea 13%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

706

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour OG
First strain child
OG Sour Diesel
child
Second strain child
Chairman Chem Sou
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in