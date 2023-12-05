The Black Hole Live Resin Tangie Vape

by Kosmik Brands
Sativa THC 17%
About this product

Enter a hole in the space-time continuum with the 2-gram Black Hole Vape. Kosmik Brands is now offering tickets to a different dimension through twelve grounding flavors that range between sativa, indica, or hybrid strains to achieve the perfect high every time. With a rechargeable and disposable battery, the Black Hole contains classified proprietary blends that are guaranteed to just hit harder!

Get revitalized in sweet aromas of sativa dominant tangerine, refreshing citrus, and tropical fruit blends for an uplifting and rejuvenating vibe.

2g THC per device

About this strain

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. Tangie provides a euphoric yet relaxed effect.

About this brand

Kosmik Brands
Our mission is in the name. We are laser-focused on the taste, texture, potency, and quality of our products so that the whole experience is (yes, we’re gonna say it) - out of this world.
