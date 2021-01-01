Loading…
Kurativ CBD

Kurativ CBD Pet Oil Full Spectrum Bacon Flavored 600mg

Kurativ Full Spectrum CBD pet oil is formulated with the same ingredients and care that is given to all of our products. The endocannabinoid system is present in all mammals. Your dog, cat, or horse will be thankful you chose Kurativ.

Each bottle contains a precise dose of CBD per ml, plus an array of secondary cannabinoids and less than 0.3% THC. Oils contain terpenes and are blended with Organic MCT due to it’s high absorbability rate. This means that your pet absorbs more CBD than with other carrier oils.

Kurativ’s Full Spectrum Pet oils are available in savory bacon, delicious peanut butter, and all-natural unflavored. Choose from 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg.
