 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. LabelTec
LabelTec Cover Photo

LabelTec

Quality Flexographic Printing

About LabelTec

LabelTec is family-owned and operated. The Hargadines have been printing labels since 1982 when they bought a small label machine to support their food business. After seeing their labels, other local companies asked to have labels printed. The Hargadines eventually shifted their focus exclusively to labels. They have never looked back. LabelTec brings together a team of professionals which works for the success of it’s customers. We know printing. We know labels. We know how to translate our experience into achieving what is important for you: cost, speed, quality, or all of the above.