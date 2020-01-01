LabelTec is family-owned and operated. The Hargadines have been printing labels since 1982 when they bought a small label machine to support their food business. After seeing their labels, other local companies asked to have labels printed. The Hargadines eventually shifted their focus exclusively to labels. They have never looked back. LabelTec brings together a team of professionals which works for the success of it’s customers. We know printing. We know labels. We know how to translate our experience into achieving what is important for you: cost, speed, quality, or all of the above.