Laguna Blends Inc

Laguna Blends is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of cannabis products and solutions. We specialize in identifying emerging trends and opportunities such as Cannabidiol – CBD, one of the most useful compounds found in the Hemp plant. Laguna has a three tiered approach for driving revenues: Raw ingredient supplier Manufacture of consumer products Mergers and Acquisitions of cannabis based companies with existing distribution channels Through innovation and science, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products available on the market. We use state of the art growing, manufacturing and testing facilities to assure our products are safe, compliant, organic and non-GMO and we offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Laguna Blends offers a wide range of proprietary and revolutionary products, from functional beverages such as phytocannabinoid enriched water to a clinically proven anti-aging luxury skin care line along and nutraceuticals. Our research and business development teams are continuously working on new products and proprietary technologies.