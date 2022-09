LaHaze's cut of the infamous LSD is a peppery, pungent indica hybrid. Commonly known for a more cerebral high and spicy-sweet notes of piney flavor, pinene and myrcene are the most dominant terpenes in LSD's profile. This strain has been said to alleviate stress, depression and anxiety in some users. Enjoy 5 pre-rolls per tin package. Each LaHaze pre-roll is made from freshly ground, whole flower, grown by neighbors and friends in Cheboygan. Each pre-roll includes .5 grams of craft cannabis, with 2.5 grams per package.