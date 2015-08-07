Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Laughing Man Farms

Laughing Man Farms

Lemon-Alien

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Lemon Alien Dawg effects

Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!