About this strain
Double OG combines the powerhouse indica properties of Big Bud Afgoo and SFV OG to create a sedating strain ideal for body aches and sleepless nights. Though often regarded as too potent for novices, Double OG’s knock-out effects are well-suited for experienced consumers with a high THC tolerance. Deep relaxation of the mind and body brings relief to stress and anxiety, while also calming muscle spasms, tremors, and pain.
Double OG effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
