About this strain
A cross of Lazy Bee Garden’s favorite sativa hybrids, Tesla Tower is a robust strain with cerebral effects. This in-house cross offers the creative attributes of White Fire OG with the uplifting, energetic high of Snowcap, creating an upbeat buzz that is both stimulating and motivating. This strain is a helpful companion while getting chores done or going on an adventure. Tesla Tower was also runner up Best Sativa at the 2017 Dope Cup.
Tesla Tower effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
83% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
83% of people report feeling energetic
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
