About this product

Leafy8 Brand’s Delta-8 THC disposable vapes are produced from the ground up to provide an exceptional draw and flavor experience.



Our disposable vaporizers contain 93% hemp-derived ∆8THC distillate and 5-7% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC is known for producing an uplifting effect with a calming energy.



We use high-end iKrusher vape hardware and carefully-selected cannabis-derived terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls. Our vape pens feature a 300mAh battery that can be recharged easily with any micro-USB (Android) charging cable while on the go or at home.



All Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase our Delta-8 THC products.



Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc



We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.



Each 1.0mL Leafy8 Delta-8 THC disposable vape contains approximately:



• 1000mg total oil

• 930mg Delta-8 THC distillate (90%+ Δ8THC)

• 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes

• No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents