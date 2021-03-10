About this product
Leafy8 Brand Green Crack HHC vaporizer cartridges are produced from the ground up to deliver a standout experience, using premium CCELL cartridges and authentic HHC distillate directly sourced from the only laboratory licensed to produce this product at scale.
HHC is known for producing an effect similar to Delta-8 & Delta-9 THC, albeit with a longer duration of action.
We use high-end, full-ceramic CCELL cartridges and carefully-selected strain-specific terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls.
All Leafy8 Brand HHC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase HHC products such as this one.
Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-hhc
We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.
Each Leafy8 1.0mL HHC vape cartridge contains approximately:
• 1.0 Grams Total Oil
• ~930mg Pure HHC Distillate (90%+ HHC)
• 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
• no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,680 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
