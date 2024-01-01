  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand LEAP FARMS

LEAP FARMS

Cannabis Grown Free
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

1 products
Product image for Pi Hoe Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Pi Hoe Sugar Wax 1g
by LEAP FARMS
THC 76.435%
CBD 0%