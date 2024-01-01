We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Legacy Cannabis
Cement your Legacy.
5
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
62 products
Shake
Rainbows at Night #4 Shake
by Legacy Cannabis
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
LSD Premium Flower
by Legacy Cannabis
3.3
(
3
)
Flower
Grandpa's Cookies R1 Premium Flower
by Legacy Cannabis
1.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Dubble Vision Dubble Joint
by Legacy Cannabis
Flower
Orange Velvet Underground RBX Premium Flower
by Legacy Cannabis
Shake
Orange Velvet Underground RBX Shake
by Legacy Cannabis
Flower
Orange Velvet Underground RBX Small Buds
by Legacy Cannabis
Flower
Big Bird Small Buds
by Legacy Cannabis
Shake
Root Beer Mac Shake
by Legacy Cannabis
Flower
Rainbows at Night #3 Premium Flower
by Legacy Cannabis
Flower
Project "W"
by Legacy Cannabis
Shake
10th Planet R1 Shake
by Legacy Cannabis
Shake
Candy Store Shake
by Legacy Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Kaleidoscope Dubble Joint
by Legacy Cannabis
Pre-rolls
10th Planet R1 Pre-Roll
by Legacy Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Candy Store Pre-Roll
by Legacy Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Granny MAC Pre-Roll
by Legacy Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Lilac Cookies BX2 Pre-Roll
by Legacy Cannabis
Flower
XXX Premium Flower
by Legacy Cannabis
Shake
Big Bird Shake
by Legacy Cannabis
Shake
Grandpa's Cookies R1 Shake
by Legacy Cannabis
Flower
Rainbows at Night #4 Small Buds
by Legacy Cannabis
Flower
Granny MAC Small Buds
by Legacy Cannabis
Shake
Granny MAC Shake
by Legacy Cannabis
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Legacy Cannabis
Catalog
Cannabis