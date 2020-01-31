About this product
Gunslinger is an indica dominant strain created by crossing two potent powerhouses, Starfighter x Stardawg. This strain smells like cherry cough drops mixed with pine trees and features a subtle berry taste.
Gunslinger was created by Greenpoint Seeds by crossing Starfighter and Stardawg, two potent powerhouses. This indica-dominant hybrid has dark purple buds with light green accents that shoot its bag appeal through the roof. The aroma is diverse depending on the phenotype, with some plants exuding creamy, cherry, and gummy candy fragrances, and others leaning toward diesel, skunk, and petrol.
Legend is good stuff, grown right, at a great price. Our mission is to enhance the everyday by curating products that are both sessionable and affordable – Because when the everyday is fun, it’s also legendary.