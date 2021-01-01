About this product

CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



The Bob - Sativa

(Pre-98 Bubba Kush x Afghani)

--------



Uplifting and cerebral, this sativa is just what you need to liven up your day, welcome anywhere from early morning wake and bakes, to long days on the job, to invigorating hikes with friends. Sweet and earthy with a touch of spice, "The Bob" is best consumed in sips throughout the day to avoid the couch-lock that can accompany this strain at higher doses.

Notes of sage and sweet earth with subtle spicy undertones



--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



Link:

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge



