CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



Lemon Pound Cake - Sativa

(Lemon Skunk X Cheese)

This bright, citrusy, sativa-forward cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese that emits one of the more powerful and musky sativa scents on the scene. With a distinctive taste and aroma, Lemon Cake is lovely to wake up to day after day. It attracts artistic people who appreciate a taste of the outdoors, enjoy a body high, and are totally fine with getting the munchies. Notes of sweet vanilla with citrus undertones



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



Link:

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge



