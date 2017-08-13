About this product
Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA.
Limited releases of select strains!!
Taste the difference, Feel the difference
Single source strain-specific
High Terpene Extraction HTE
Full Spectrum
Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect
60-70% THC
Available in limited releases
About this strain
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.
Lemon Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.