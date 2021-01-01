About this product

Product description



California Sauce: PAX POD

Limited release

Full Spectrum HTE ( High Terpene Extract )



“For the True Cannasseur”

Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA.

Taste the difference, Feel the difference

Single source strain-specific

High Terpene Extraction HTE

Full Spectrum

Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect

60-70% THC

Available in limited releases