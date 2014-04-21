Raskal OG, also known as "Raskal OG Kush" is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cali Connection. Made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.