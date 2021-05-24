About this product
By blending pure THC oil derived from our naturally grown cannabis with single-source cannabis derived terpenes, we've created a vape pen that refines the cannabis experience to its natural essence.
Terpenes are the molecules that give marijuana its taste and smell, but they're also responsible for the unique experience that different strains offer. By sourcing all of the terpenes for the Monarch from single sources, we're able to recreate the taste, smell, and feel of smoking your favorite strains in a pure, natural, concentrated vapor.
Our Monarch cartridges features stainless steel and glass construction with a ceramic heating element and ceramic mouth tip, for a healthier, better tasting vape. This is a vape pen for discerning smokers who want the pure, uncontaminated essence of cannabis.
About this strain
Sour Glue is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel and GG4. This strain is known for its delicious flavor that is sweet, sour, and has a mellow finish of diesel. Sour Glue gives a heavy head high that will have you feeling euphoric from the very first hit. This strain is best smoked when you're at home with nothing to do, as the effects will eventually have you "glued" to the couch. Because of Sour Glue's potency, only consumers with a high THC tolerance should smoke this strain. Sour Glue buds are small and dense, with frosty trichomes and thick brown hairs. Medical marijuana patients say they choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Sour Glue effects
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.