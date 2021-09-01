About this product
‘When purity matters’ Taste the Difference / Feel the Difference
The Monarch brings you the pure essence of Cannabis flower in strain-specific small-batch offerings. By using our proprietary steam distillation technology, we extract the unaltered full spectrum bouquet of aromatic terpenes, from hand-selected, estate-grown LEGION flowers.
The AWARD WINNING Monarch features ultra-pure, high THC, 3 x refined cannabis oil, complemented with full-spectrum single source cannabis-derived terpenes, “CDT’s”.
The Monarch is showcased with a ceramic mouth tip, in a glass and stainless steel cartridge, with a ceramic “C-cell” heating element for a better tasting vape experience. There are two battery options for the Monarch cartridge line.
The LEGION push button battery features three temperatures, low, medium, and high. As well as, a 10-second pre-heat function that slowly warms the oil. This is perfect for colder days when first using a cartridge in the morning, or for larger plumes. Available in strain-specific Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid varieties, and boasting a 75-85% THC range.
The LEGION Draw activated Battery provides a simplified user experience with a sleek refined look. Just attach your favorite Legion cartridge draw and enjoy.
The Monarch provides a discreet and easy, superior cannabis vaping experience.
LEGION Quality
We take pride in our craft and believe in providing the highest quality Cannabis experience. That is why no adulterants, additives like propylene glycol “PG”, vegetable glycerin “VG”, medium chain triglycerides “MCT oil” is found in any of our products.
About this strain
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.