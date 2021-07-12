



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.

--------

Durban Poison - Sativa

--------

Durban Poison is an original African Landrace sativa known for its sweet smell and uplifting qualities. It is an excellent choice for wake-up sessions and all-day use, ideal for getting creative or enjoying long hikes in the great outdoors.



Notes of sweet earth with undertones of pine

--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



Link:

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch

