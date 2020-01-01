Life Gardens grows over 70 different strains of adult-use marijuana flowers on an outdoor cannabis farm in the heart of Washington state. The vision is to build a Washington cannabis brand that will set the standard for the world’s finest marijuana and processed products; top shelf cannabis at an affordable price. With 100 years of collective experience, the members of Life Gardens were hand-selected based on their ability to facilitate the goal of building a renowned brand of fine cannabis—not unlike a respectable brand of wine—viewed as a brilliant beacon for others to aspire to. Life Gardens believes cannabis should reflect its origins; it’s a product of the soil, the climate, and the careful stewardship of those precious resources. With regards to its cultivation techniques, Life Gardens combines the latest technology with natural sunlight to produce superior marijuana products. In addition to being fully licensed and compliant with all of Washington state's I502 laws, Life Gardens proudly self-imposes its own standards of quality and ethics when it comes to the production and sale of its products; from climate control to packaging design, Life Gardens takes every measure to ensure Washington residents and visitors have the best customer experience possible when it comes to purchasing & using cannabis.