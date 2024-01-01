We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Lift Tickets
Quality You Can Trust
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Smoking
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
5 products
Gummies
Lifted Lemon Berry - Terp Cubes 10mg - Sativa
by Lift Tickets
Gummies
Galaxy Guava - Terp Cubes 10mg - Hybrid
by Lift Tickets
Gummies
Blueberry Time Machine - Terp Cubes 10mg - Indica
by Lift Tickets
Gummies
Blue Strawberry - Terp Cubes 10mg - Hybrid
by Lift Tickets
Gummies
Pink Pineapple - Terp Cubes 10mg - Hybrid
by Lift Tickets
Home
Brands
Lift Tickets
Catalog
Edibles