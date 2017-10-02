• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Experience the invigorating effects of Jack The Ripper cannabis with Lift Tickets' 5-pack pre-rolls, expertly infused with Jack The Ripper Live Resin. Cultivated by No Till Kings using Live Soil techniques for the purest expression of the plant, these pre-rolls deliver a potent, energizing high that sparks creativity and focus. Savor the zesty, lemon-forward taste complemented by earthy pine undertones, a signature flavor profile derived from a rich terpene blend featuring limonene, pinene, and myrcene. Perfect for daytime use, these pre-rolls offer a smooth, flavorful smoke that captivates the senses and uplifts the spirit.



Show more