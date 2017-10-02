Jack The Ripper - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Sativa

by Lift Tickets
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

Experience the invigorating effects of Jack The Ripper cannabis with Lift Tickets' 5-pack pre-rolls, expertly infused with Jack The Ripper Live Resin. Cultivated by No Till Kings using Live Soil techniques for the purest expression of the plant, these pre-rolls deliver a potent, energizing high that sparks creativity and focus. Savor the zesty, lemon-forward taste complemented by earthy pine undertones, a signature flavor profile derived from a rich terpene blend featuring limonene, pinene, and myrcene. Perfect for daytime use, these pre-rolls offer a smooth, flavorful smoke that captivates the senses and uplifts the spirit.

Jack the Ripper, also known as "JTR," is the flagship hybrid marijuana strain from Subcool's The Dank, and it was created to make his famous Jack’s Cleaner in seed form. Described by many as the fastest lemon Haze available to date, it was created by crossing a Jack’s Cleaner clone with a vigorous Space Queen male known as Space Dude. Featuring incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma, Jack the Ripper is a relatively short strain. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating.

Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
