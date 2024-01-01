We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Liquid Flower
Whole-Plant, all-natural solutions for health and beauty
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Topicals
Edibles
THC lotions, creams, & patches
4 products
Balms
Deep Relief Topical (2oz)
by Liquid Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Original Topical (2oz)
by Liquid Flower
Balms
CBD Relief & Repair Topical (2oz)
by Liquid Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Balms
Deep Relief Topical Stick (.5oz)
by Liquid Flower
THC 427%
CBD 44%
Home
Brands
Liquid Flower
Catalog
Topicals