  • All natural & organic ingredients - Full Spectrum & Whole Plant Infusions. As nature intended.
  • To Go Cannabis Infused Topical Packets. Take them anywhere!
Logo for the brand Liquid Flower

Liquid Flower

Whole-Plant, all-natural solutions for health and beauty
All categoriesTopicalsEdibles

THC lotions, creams, & patches

4 products
Product image for Deep Relief Topical (2oz)
Balms
Deep Relief Topical (2oz)
by Liquid Flower
Product image for Original Topical (2oz)
Balms
Original Topical (2oz)
by Liquid Flower
Product image for CBD Relief & Repair Topical (2oz)
Balms
CBD Relief & Repair Topical (2oz)
by Liquid Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Deep Relief Topical Stick (.5oz)
Balms
Deep Relief Topical Stick (.5oz)
by Liquid Flower
THC 427%
CBD 44%