  • Ghee butter - Cook Your Own Cannabis!
  • Caramel
  • Cook Your Own Cannabis - Olive Oil
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Little House Foods

Little House Foods

It Isn't Just About the High. How You Get There Counts.
All categoriesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

4 products
Product image for CYOC Olive Oil - Cook Your Own Cannabis
Cooking
CYOC Olive Oil - Cook Your Own Cannabis
by Little House Foods
Product image for CaraMellower
Candy
CaraMellower
by Little House Foods
Product image for LemMend
Cooking
LemMend
by Little House Foods
Product image for CYOC Ghee - Clarified Butter
Cooking
CYOC Ghee - Clarified Butter
by Little House Foods