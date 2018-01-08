About this product

A part of our Cook Your Own Cannabis (CYOC) line, our cannabis-infused Ghee is simple and easy to use as it liberates and enhances other flavors in your recipe. Ghee has been considered food of the Gods, and now we have a version for you to try. Vegetarian friendly, it cuts the edge of spices and makes food more digestible. With a pleasant nutty, butterscotch flavor, simply add a spoonful either at the beginning or end of the cooking process.

50mg THC

Serving Size: 1 Tbsp

5mg THC/Tbsp