A part of our Cook Your Own Cannabis (CYOC) line, our cannabis-infused Ghee is simple and easy to use as it liberates and enhances other flavors in your recipe. Ghee has been considered food of the Gods, and now we have a version for you to try. Vegetarian friendly, it cuts the edge of spices and makes food more digestible. With a pleasant nutty, butterscotch flavor, simply add a spoonful either at the beginning or end of the cooking process.
50mg THC
Serving Size: 1 Tbsp
5mg THC/Tbsp
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
