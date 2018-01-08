About this product

CYOC Olive Oil is apart of Little House Foods' "Cook Your Own Cannabis" (CYOC​) line. Little House Foods' premium cannabis-infused olive oil is the cooking staple for both culinary professionals and home cooks. Use it like any olive oil, in baked goods, vinaigrette, soups, braises, and stews. Our infused olive-oil can replace butter, vegetable oil, or other fats in most recipes. CYOC allows you creative freedom. With dependable dosing, we provide the base and you create your favorite dishes.



Vegan

50mg THC

Serving Size: 1 Tbsp

5mg THC/Tbsp