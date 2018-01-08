Little House Foods
CYOC Olive Oil is apart of Little House Foods' "Cook Your Own Cannabis" (CYOC) line. Little House Foods' premium cannabis-infused olive oil is the cooking staple for both culinary professionals and home cooks. Use it like any olive oil, in baked goods, vinaigrette, soups, braises, and stews. Our infused olive-oil can replace butter, vegetable oil, or other fats in most recipes. CYOC allows you creative freedom. With dependable dosing, we provide the base and you create your favorite dishes.
Vegan
50mg THC
Serving Size: 1 Tbsp
5mg THC/Tbsp
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
