It Isn't Just About the High. How You Get There Counts.

"Lemmend", Lemon Curd
Ghee butter - Cook Your Own Cannabis!
Caramel
Cook Your Own Cannabis - Olive Oil
About Little House Foods

We do things a bit differently, and that’s the way we like it! Little House was founded as a pipe dream that subsequently became reality in 2016. We will be proud to be among Oregon’s first recreational cannabis edibles. Our mission is to normalize the use of recreational marijuana and our vision is to support a new kind of relaxation. Our hand-crafted products are made with love to ensure your experience is easy, safe and simple. Balancing taste notes with the perfect cannabinoid blend, Little House products intend you the best start to your personal marijuana experience. Just like you don’t choose wine based on alcohol percentage, we know you want an edible that primarily tastes good and makes you feel good too. Our Process We start with high-quality cannabis, blended by our resident expert, and infuse a variety of fats and oil to create the best foundation for each product’s flavor profile. We test our products for taste, texture, intoxication experience and shelf-stability. We are constantly experimenting with new products and flavor families so we welcome feedback and suggestions.

Candy

Cooking

Available in

United States, Oregon, California