Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Littles

Littles

Great White Shark (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Sativa Pre-Roll

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Six .5G 100% Indoor Sativa Flower Pre-Roll (3 Grams)
CRU Cannabis Collaboration

Great White Shark effects

Reported by real people like you
348 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!