Forbidden Jelly is a rare indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jelly Breath with Forbidden Fruit. This strain produces uplifting and cerebral effects that will make you feel happy and perhaps tingly. Forbidden Jelly features a musky flavor profile with bold undertones of sweet cherry. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with cramps, stress, and chronic pain. According to growers, Forbidden Jelly flowers into popcorn-shaped buds with dark green and purple foliage dotted with orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.