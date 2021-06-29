10mg Lost Farm 'Forbidden Jelly x Pineapple' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: Forbidden Jelly (Indica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Evoking the aroma of homemade jam, the indica-dominant strain Forbidden Jelly stirs up the smells of musky earth and sugar dipped cherries.
FLAVOR NOTES: Built on a cherry jam base of the Forbidden Jelly strain, this tropical pineapple gummy will burst with bright flavor.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Pineapple Flavor, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Forbidden Jelly is a rare indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jelly Breath with Forbidden Fruit. This strain produces uplifting and cerebral effects that will make you feel happy and perhaps tingly. Forbidden Jelly features a musky flavor profile with bold undertones of sweet cherry. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with cramps, stress, and chronic pain. According to growers, Forbidden Jelly flowers into popcorn-shaped buds with dark green and purple foliage dotted with orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Forbidden Jelly effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
