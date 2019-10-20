ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.

Jelly Breath

