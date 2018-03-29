10mg Lost Farm 'Peanut Butter Soufflé x Grape Jelly' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: Sunshine OG from Jetty Extracts (Indica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Peanut Butter Soufflé, the love child of Lava Cake and Do-Si-Dos, bursts with nutty, earthy overtones on a spicy chocolate cookie background perfectly embodied by the indica-leaning hybrid’s name.
FLAVOR NOTES: Peanut Butter Soufflé strain-forward with a grape soda twist, this gummy tastes like a PB&J done the Lost Farm way
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Grape Jelly is a hybrid cross that grows colorful, multifaceted buds with exciting flavors. Created by Mary Jones and Uncle Spaceman, this strain is a cross of OG Glue and Sweet Purple D (Island Sweet Skunk x NYC Diesel x Purple Mist). It develops teardrop-shaped buds with green and purple foliage that is slowly overtaken with resin as the buds mature. Grape Jelly can obliterate anxiety while keeping the consumer’s mind clear. The lingering buzz rests in the body, but keeps the mind focused and centered. This strain is a great option for reducing stress and anxiety while maintaining productive energy.
Grape Jelly effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra