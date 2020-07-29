10mg Lost Farm + SAINt JHN 'Grape Pie Cookies x Dragon Fruit' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
by Lost Farm
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
*LIMITED RELEASE* 10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
STRAIN: Grape Pie Cookies (Indica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Music artist SAINt JHN handpicked the indica-dominant strain Grape Pie Cookies, which is defined by the irresistible aroma of fresh baked goods and features sweet, creamy grape overtones.
FLAVOR NOTES: The flavors of bright, juicy dragon fruit and sweet pomegranate are underscored with mild, gassy Grape Pie Cookies' notes in the middle and end of the bite.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
Grape Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
