LOVEBUD
Plushberry Tinted Lip Budder
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
A long-lasting, vegan lip moisturizer that delivers a sheer berry burst of color to enhance the natural color of your lips.
Made with natural ingredients your lips will love, like hemp seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, avocado oil and cocoa butter.
net wt. .07 oz (2 g)
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
Plushberry effects
Reported by real people like you
215 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
