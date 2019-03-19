About this strain
Created by Greenpoint out of Maryland, Doc Holliday is a cross of Kurple Fantasy (92 OG Kush x Old Man Purps) and Stardawg. The result is an indica-leaning hybrid with spicy, floral, piney, and chemy flavors. Buds that are dark green with some hints of purple.
Doc Holliday effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
