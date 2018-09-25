ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 60 reviews

Kurple Fantasy

Kurple Fantasy

Kurple Fantasy is a mostly indica strain that shows off her beauty in deep hues of purple, brightened by a starry coat of crystal trichomes. In 2012, Kurple Fantasy took 2nd place in the High Times Denver Medical Cannabis Cup in the indica category. A sweet grape aroma accents the full-body experience of this indica, whose effects are often described as easy, relaxed euphoria. According to its breeders at Imperial Genetics, Kurple Fantasy is a cross between ’92 OG Kush and Old Man Purps.

Effects

38 people reported 306 effects
Relaxed 68%
Euphoric 65%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 39%
Hungry 23%
Stress 47%
Depression 44%
Pain 42%
Anxiety 34%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

60

Avatar for Mikee
Member since 2012
it's good..super creeper but super strong as well..i'm totally baked right now after just a few hits & about 20mins to settle in..jesus it's good..if you can find some, get it
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for BUD77
Member since 2018
Great strain here. Light aroma, and taste. Its semi-sweet but subtle, no coughing with this one. If you are looking for a soft full body high, something to cut the anxiety, stress, depression, PTSD... even a little pain, give this a try.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for TRGHIPI
Member since 2018
Really nice strain...smooth with a great flavor. My favorite for before bedtime. Don’t need a lot to get a really nice high. Gives me a nice mellow, sleepy feeling plus helps with the pain. Definitely recommend...this is a “must have” for me.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Codester2
Member since 2019
This is my ALL TIME favorite strain! I feel very relaxed, yet I am still able to function without being completely locked to my couch or bed. Helps my back pain and anxiety the most with almost no side effects. I'm very sensitive when it comes to certain strains too. A must try strain! Unfortunately...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Chelseacoyote
Member since 2016
Called Kurple haze where I got it. Feels like being grimace in an old school McDonald's and rocking back and forth. Love it, very happy strain!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kurple Fantasy

