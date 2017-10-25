About this strain
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
