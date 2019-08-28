About this strain
Crossing the award-winning Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana, Miss U.S.A. was bred by DNA genetics and has large yields, delicious flavors, and an exceptional high. Buds come in a light green color and are drenched in trichomes, making this strain popular for concentrates. Miss U.S.A. has an uplifting high that may take you giggling all the way to the stars. It’s perfect for folks new to cannabis or connoisseurs looking to rejoice in a fun, easygoing strain.
Miss USA effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
With a pack of Smokes in your pocket, you’re free to focus on where you want to go. It holds the promise of building bridges between people, blazing new trails and sparking imagination.
For us, the journey starts on our California farm. There, tucked away in America’s Salad Bowl, our plants are exposed to fresh, open air in our greenhouse. Our farm crew carefully nurtures each plant with natural materials that blend together the finest that Mother Nature has to offer.
It’s hard work to cultivate cannabis that’s this special and easy to enjoy. But we proudly do it the hard way, because we believe you can see, smell, taste and feel the difference – that’s the Farmer’s Way.
So go ahead and enjoy, because nothing smokes like a Lowell.