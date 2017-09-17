About this strain
Mother's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
59 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!