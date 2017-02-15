About this strain
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
