About this strain
White Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!