About this strain
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
Lemon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
