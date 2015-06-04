About this product
03/08/2019 - 9 packs of 40 remaining
Cherry Queen is a sticky, stinky - perfect balance of terps to relax the senses and promote creativity. This varietal of cannabis brings the original Cherry Pie strain together with White Queen and White Widow. Three years in the making - (♂Cherry Pie x ♀White Queen) x (♂White Widow) to bring us Cherry Queen. 6 Reg Seed Packs available (40 packs total limited release)
US ORDERS ONLY - PayPal / Visa / Mastercard safe secure ordering - orders shipped within 48 hours - discreet receipts and shipping - price includes shipping
Simply drop us an email at lurchcanna@gmail.com , tell us which packs you want and how many of each.
We will send you the secure payment link - click - pay - and your beans are on the way!
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,380 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
