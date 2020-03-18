THC-O Vape Cart | Gorilla Glue
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
GG4 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
SHIPS TO ALL 50 STATES
Our lineup includes live resin vape cartridges, gummies, water-soluble syrups, tinctures, vape pens, and of course, Delta-8 THC flower.
At Luxe, we start with top-shelf hemp CBD flower, and then use our proprietary extraction method that allows us to capture the rare cannabinoid delta-8 THC without damaging any of the terpenes and other cannabinoids in the process. This makes for a much better finished product, that has all the perks of CBD as well a bit of a buzz, but none of the unwanted after effects associated with delta-9 THC.
Our live resin delta-8 THC cartridges are made with a special blend of d8 distillate combined with delta-8 live resin for the ultimate experience. The live resin addition brings all the flavor and funk you'd expect from regular THC, while the pure delta-8 distillate brings increases the potency. Live Resin Delta-8 THC is a bit milder than the distillate.
Luxe Dealt-8 Gummies are all made with real fruit puree and lab-tested delta-8 THC, so they're safe, delicious, and you won't feel guilty or any come down after you eat them. We also have several different delta-8 tinctures and syrups available as well that you can buy.
Our Delta-8 flower is made with high CBD hemp flower, that's carefully infused with our delta-8 THC distillate. The effects are about one-third the average strength of regular cannabis. If you're looking for even more potent delta-8 THC products, we also have delta-8 moon rocks and caviar - asteroid cones available for sale too.
We ship all of our delta-8 THC products via USPS, unless requested otherwise. We use discreet packaging and fulfill our online orders within 24 hours, Mon- Sat.
Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.