LuxVite Naturals CBD Dog Treats are a tasty dog approved snack. Our veterinarian-formulated treats use water soluble hemp oil powder and contain the same proprietary formulas used in our other products, providing superior results your dog will love. Our CBD treats are 100% free of THC.



At LuxVIte Naturals, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality CBD products. To meet that mission, each LuxvVIte Naturals CBD product contains a unique code to view the product’s lab testing results. This data contains information about such things as the date of manufacture, attributes like consistency and color, potencies, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents and so on. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to let us know!