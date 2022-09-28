Luxvite Naturals CBD pet tinctures will give your pet all the benefits of our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, with the added benefit of no THC. This CBD tincture is high-quality and easy to administer, contains 500 mg of USA Grown, full-spectrum CBD.



Available in a 30 ml bottle



At LuxVIte Naturals, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality CBD products. To meet that mission, each LuxvVIte Naturals CBD product contains a unique code to view the product’s lab testing results. This data contains information about such things as the date of manufacture, attributes like consistency and color, potencies, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents and so on. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to let us know!