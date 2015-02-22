About this strain
CBD Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
55% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!